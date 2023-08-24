POWELL — After remaining stagnant around $80 million for several years, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department budget is quickly increasing to adjust for growing costs and large special projects.

The recent commission-approved 2024 final budget for standard operational costs stands at just under $99 million with an additional $20 million for one-time projects. Compared to the commission’s standard operational budget of $83.5 million five years ago in 2019, the 2024 budget (not including one-time projects), has seen an increase of $15.7 million over the past five years.

