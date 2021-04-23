CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on four regulations:
— Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons
— Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation
— Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations
— Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 4 online at wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations or by mailing to:Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Public meetings are scheduled by Game and Fish Region based on the regulations with a combination of in-person and online meetings.
Upcoming meetings in Southwest Wyoming include:
— Pinedale Game and Fish Office: Chapters 4, 47 at 6 p.m. on May 13
— Green River Game and Fish Office: Chapters 4, 47 at 6 p.m. on May 20
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.