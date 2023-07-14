CHEYENNE — In the latest set of court filings supporting motions to dismiss the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit, accusations against the first transgender woman accepted into its ranks are alleged to be “a game of telephone after one sorority sister told a drunken story to another.”
Artemis Langford is among the defendants in the lawsuit as six sorority sisters call for her removal from the organization, and extensive allegations are made against her in the plaintiffs’ amended complaint. Langford’s attorney, Rachel Berkness, uses one of those accusations as an example that merits dismissing the case with prejudice due to inaccuracies.
“Plaintiffs show they don’t know where to draw the line,” Berkness states in a filing for dismissal made Wednesday in federal district court. “They introduce the theme that they are forced to make shocking allegations only ‘because the behavior is shocking.’They then go further and suggest that Ms. Langford is reigning ‘terror in their home.’
“They remind this court that their allegations are unique in that they are verified.”
But Berkness argued this reliance does not save their claims from dismissal with prejudice and refers to what she said is “perhaps the most heinous allegations against Ms. Langford, and the one gaining plaintiffs the most media attention.”
It is the accusation that Langford had an erection while watching plaintiff Megan Kosar change her shirt while she was facing away, and “plaintiffs paint a picture in which Ms. Langford ‘stood silently in the corner of the room near the door while other pledges changed.’”
The complaint against Langford and the national sorority, Fraternal Council President Mary Rooney and Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Co. states that Kosar then “faced away from others and removed her shirt” and “discovered Langford staring at her,” which was verified March 22, 2023.
“But the source of this sworn allegation appears to be a game of telephone after one sorority sister told a drunken story to another, who repeated the story to plaintiff Kosar, and which Kosar found fit to bring before this court,” Berkness wrote, including photos of text messages between KKG sorority members as exhibits. “In fact, after plaintiffs first filed their complaint, the second sister admitted to a friend that she was actually an eyewitness to the incident but had been keeping a ‘secret’ that ‘had been weighing her down for months.’
“The eyewitness stated that she is ‘pretty much 100% it did not happen’ and that ‘[plaintiff Kosar] lied about [Ms. Langford] getting [an erection]. She told Ms. Kosar this, but was reluctant to come forward further based on the chance the sister telling the drunken story had actually seen something different than she had.”
Berkness argues the most troubling factor is that this redacted eyewitness told Kosar prior to the amended complaint being filed that she had watched Langford the whole time, and she was only “standing in the doorway for like two seconds” during the incident, and Langford didn’t get an erection.
“She admitted that when she initially repeated the story to plaintiff Kosar, she did not believe the person initially telling it ‘was being serious’ and that she ‘was drunk’ at the time,” according to Langford’s reply in support of a motion to dismiss.
“Rather than responding with relief to the news that she had not been the victim of voyeurism, plaintiff Kosar responded, ‘Damn that sucks.’Then, apparently adopting a ‘no harm no foul’ attitude, followed up with: ‘But still Artemis is creepy in other ways at least.’” “A subtle change to this allegation in the amended complaint appears to be an attempt to salvage it without reducing the sting to Ms. Langford.”
Berkness breaks down additional arguments for dismissing Langford from the case in the new 11-page filing, including “because it needlessly slanders a young, transgender woman to gain publicity and collect donations in violation of Rule 8.”
“Plaintiffs essentially argue that Ms. Langford knows that she is being sued for having been voted into a sorority as a transgender woman,” she states. “But, beyond that, she is left unable to decipher what the allegations against her have to do with the plaintiffs’ cause of action against unrelated defendants. For example, plaintiffs go to significant lengths to compare Ms. Langford’s alleged physical size to others. But they do not close the loop as to how that relates to their claims.
“Is there a provision in plaintiffs’ housing contracts that governs the size and shape of sorority sisters? Is there a Kappa bylaw that does? Is Ms. Langford being accused of unlawful conduct related to her body or her clothing or something else? Plaintiffs leave these questions unanswered.”
Berkness was not the only attorney who was left with unanswered questions after the filings requesting the court deny the motions to dismiss. Kappa Kappa Gamma defendants’ legal counsel said the plaintiffs were unable to offer any response to their previous arguments and instead replied by “constructing straw men and advancing new theories of recovery found nowhere in their amended complaints.”
The financial compensation plaintiffs alluded to recovering through the court in their filing last Wednesday was a minimum of $650,000.They argued that dues and room and board cost $9,100 per member annually and that leadership training, mentor and access could be worth $100,000 to each individual plaintiff alone. But there were other costs cited, such as their inability to transfer to another Greek life organization, which was “of significant monetary detriment.”
“The entire endeavor amounts to little more than a plea for this court to build them the social circle they want so they can avoid the fact that their fellow sorority sisters voted to admit a transgender woman,” the defendants’ attorneys stated. “But plaintiffs have still not offered this court a cognizable basis for taking a role in a college sorority’s membership plaintiffs.”
They take their own 10 pages to identify alleged holes in the plaintiffs’ argument, but there are four main points they say “if the court looks only at these undisputed arguments, it has sufficient grounds to grant the motion to dismiss in its entirety.”
The first is that no Kappa bylaw explicitly adopts plaintiffs’ exclusionary definition of the term “woman” or defines the term at all, followed up with the statement that Ohio law generally defers to an organization’s interpretation of its own bylaws. Kappa Kappa Gamma is headquartered in Ohio.
Additionally, “plaintiffs’ position that a federal court should be involved in sorority recruitment has no logical stopping point and could drown the judiciary in disputes over the inner workings of private organizations,” and attorneys state that the plaintiffs can’t contest that any provision of the housing contract signed by the sorority sisters was breached by Langford’s admission into Kappa.
The support for a motion to dismiss concludes with voices from other members of Kappa who criticize the plaintiffs after attempts to solicit funds with litigation.
“These brave women give Kappa faith in the ability of this organization to overcome and thrive in spite of the hurtful course of conduct chosen by members,” according to the attorneys. “Plaintiffs have no legal claims, and their response to the defendants’ motion to dismiss makes that clear.The time has come for the court to bring this charade to an end.”
