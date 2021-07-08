Gas prices jump again
GILLETTE (WNE) – There’s little good news for your wallet when it comes to gasoline prices this week unless you look at it this way: It’s been seven years since it cost you so much to fill up at the pump.
But the bad news is that it’s costing you more than 6 cents a gallon more this week in Wyoming than it did the week before as prices continue to escalate.
Wyoming gas prices averaged $3.28 a gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Gas prices in Wyoming are 22.5 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.20 a gallon higher than a year ago.
Goshen County had the lowest gas prices in Wyoming at $2.994, followed by Converse and Sheridan at $3.079 and Campbell at $3.163. Highest were Platte at $3.549, Uinta at $3.506, Sweetwater at $3.429 and Teton at $3.399. according to GasBuddy.
The last time people paid that much for gasoline was in 2014, when prices in Wyoming stood at $3.58.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.12 a gallon today. The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.