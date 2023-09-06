GILLETTE — College officials met with local legislators Thursday to give updates on local and statewide community college initiatives before the upcoming February legislative session.

Discussion ranged from how Gillette College will use Wyoming Innovation Program dollars in its commercial driver’s license and workforce development programs to the school’s accreditation status, to the nitty-gritty of installing the school’s IT.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus