GILLETTE — College officials met with local legislators Thursday to give updates on local and statewide community college initiatives before the upcoming February legislative session.
Discussion ranged from how Gillette College will use Wyoming Innovation Program dollars in its commercial driver’s license and workforce development programs to the school’s accreditation status, to the nitty-gritty of installing the school’s IT.
But the two items that take priority for college officials keeping tabs on next year’s legislative session are the authorization for Gillette College to take over building leases and buy new land and the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship, a program that would provide scholarships to nontraditional students.
The latter of the two items had legislators and community college officials pitching impacts, need and funding.
The Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program was signed into law in 2022 for scholarships specific to fill a need for nontraditional students who are looking to move up in their career, change their career or even reenter the workforce.
Students 24 years and older could apply to receive up to $7,200 in help, with the main requirements being age, having state residency for more than one year and agreeing to register with the Department of Workforce Services for different trainings.
Stipulations stopped the awarding of scholarships to nontraditional students until its endowment reached the $50 million mark. The endowment now stands at $30 million, said Erin Taylor, Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees Executive Director, who joined the Thursday meeting.
Taylor said the program came about based on a high demand for similar scholarships offered by the Ellbogen Foundation and at Laramie County Community College.
“From that, we had really compelling data to prove why we wanted a bigger scholarship,” Taylor said.
Based on that data, Taylor said the Legislature set aside money in the 2023 session for a Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship, something of a trial run. That trial proved successful across the state but also locally.
Gillette College President Janell Oberlander said Gillette College had 12 students receive the scholarship.
Across the state, more than 300 students — with an average age of 41 years old – were awarded a scholarship. The scholarships averaged about $1,600 a student for the semester.
Locally, that’s about $19,000 awarded through the program to students who Taylor said traditionally do better in the classroom.
“It’s really serving the population it’s intended to,” Oberlander said. “Our hope is that we continue to work toward fully funding Wyoming’s Tomorrow, but if not, that we can have funds for next year again for Kickstart Wyoming.”
Taylor said the big ask this year for the Legislature is the $20 million needed to hit $50 million.
That request was something a few local legislators addressed.
Rep. Christopher Knapp asked if there were any industries that had put money into the endowment, since that was something legislators worked into the original bill so it wasn’t only state dollars that funded the program.
“That was a key element to that scholarship program and I would like to see something from private industry, if not from this area, somewhere in the state,” Knapp said.
Neither Oberlander or Taylor knew of any industries that have done that yet.
Rep. Abby Angelos said she’d be interested to find out if local industries would rather donate locally or to a “giant fund” that’s then distributed across the state. Taylor said industry has backed the program but that Angelos’s question is a conversation that’s been had in the Legislature and across the state.
And Rep. Reuben Tarver said that, as someone who’d be interested in investing, “throwing money in the pot is a waste of time for someone like me.”
He said he’d be more interested in something like an adopt-a-kid program where companies directly pay for a student’s schooling.
Oberlander said there are a number of students in the career and technical education field who have gone into internships and Campbell County Health recently worked to create the Journey Program. The new program pairs education and job training so students enroll in professional development programs at CCH and CCH pays for their college classes and materials.
If no donations or appropriations are made, Taylor said it could take years before the endowment reaches the level needed to award more scholarships.
This story was published on September 6, 2023.
