...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Lincoln and Sweetwater
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the week with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms,
especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists
in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the
Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around
8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly
steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the weekend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Gordon, Barrasso visit Strata Energy uranium mine
By Sarah Pridgeon
Sundance Times
Via Wyoming News Exchange
SUNDANCE — As one of the only operational uranium mines in Wyoming with the better part of a decade of production under its belt, Strata Energy’s Ross Project was a natural site for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and Gov. Gordon to speak with representatives of the industry about what can be done to support and encourage uranium production in this state.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only 5% of the uranium purchased to be used as fuel in the United States in 2021 was home produced. The remainder came from countries including Kazakhstan, Canada, Australia and Russia.
Owners and operators of nuclear power reactors in the U.S. purchased the equivalent of about 46.74 million pounds of uranium that year.
Uranium is present in Wyoming in economically recoverable quantities.
According to the Wyoming State Geological Survey, this state is home to the largest known ore reserves in the nation and has historically ranked at number one nationally in uranium production.
With these facts in mind, Barrasso arranged a visit on Tuesday morning as a first step in finding out more about what can be done in Washington, D.C. to support the uranium industry and boost production of this important resource within the United States.
Though he had originally hoped to bring the entire U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources along for the tour, this proved to not be possible.
He was joined on Monday morning by Gordon and a number of representatives from uranium companies based in Wyoming, as well as employees of Strata Energy.
The tour encompassed the facility and the well field, including an inspection of one of the ten header houses.
“Strata Energy was excited and honored to have the opportunity to show Senator Barrasso and
Governor Gordon the progress we are making in restarting and expanding our uranium mining operations in Crook County,” said Ralph Knode, CEO. “Both Senator Barrasso and Governor Gordon have been strong champions for the Wyoming uranium mining industry and we thank them for their continued support.”
The tour was also an opportunity to show visitors from outside this area what a Wyoming mine really looks like. Responding to a comment from the audience that the site is attractive and tranquil, Knode agreed that it’s a little different to the image many have of mining.
Strata Energy’s mine uses in-situ recovery to extract uranium without the need for open pits or underground mines. A solution is injected into the ground, where it dissolves the uranium from the sandstone. This method is considered less intrusive than the alternatives and leaves the majority of the landscape throughout the well field intact.
“I would venture to guess that for 100% of people, it’s not what they expect when they come out here,” Knode said.
Strata Energy’s Oshoto mine geared up to begin production in 2014 after successfully completing the required permitting and licensing through the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Committee.
Though the aftershock of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant disaster depressed the uranium market worldwide, the company was able to bounce back by downsizing the project, with the goal of scaling up in stages over the coming years.
The in-situ recovery operations officially commenced at the end of 2015, and the company was able to begin its first expansion the next year, increasing the lifespan of the mine by an estimated 20 years.
Strata was ultimately able to weather the storm of market declines and, after getting Department of Environmental Quality permission to change its operations to use a low-pH solution instead of the original alkaline to better suit the ore body, continues operation today, now boasting around 800 production wells.
The company just passed the six-year mark with no lost time.