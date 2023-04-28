Gov, AG
Photo-illustration by Tennessee Watson/Wyofile. Photos by Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Mike Vanata/WyoFile.

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and Gov. Mark Gordon oppose the secretary of state’s request to join their defense of the state’s abortion ban in an ongoing lawsuit.

Gordon and Hill, both defendants in the case challenging the ban, claim in a brief filed Tuesday that Chuck Gray doesn’t have legal standing, and that joining the case “in his official capacity” as secretary of state is contrary to Wyoming statutes.

