CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Kenneth D. Roberts, a Republican from Lincoln County, to fill the vacant seat on the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission for District No. 3.
His term will commence immediately, and he will participate in the upcoming Game and Fish Commission meeting beginning Jan. 28 in Cheyenne. Roberts nomination is subject to confirmation by the Wyoming Senate in the coming weeks.
District No. 3 encompasses Unita, Lincoln, Sublette and Teton counties. Roberts will serve the remaining two years of the vacant position for District No. 3’s term.
The meeting agenda and details on public participation are available on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website and with this story at rocketminer.com.