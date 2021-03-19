CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, March 20 Hearty Meat Day in Wyoming.
The Governor encourages Wyomingites to purchase and eat beef, lamb and other meat products on this day, according to a press release.
“Our Wyoming farmers and ranchers are amazing stewards of our environment. The meat they ethically produce is the best, and part of a healthy, balanced diet. It’s just downright good to eat,” Governor Gordon said. “Folks here know how important our ranching heritage is."
Governor Gordon’s proclamation invites the citizens of Colorado to join Wyoming in its celebration of Hearty Meat Day.
“I don’t know what those folks are doing down south, but a good barbecue is a great way to enjoy a Saturday,” the Governor added.
The Governor’s proclamation is attached.