CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon took action on 10 bills on Monday, April 12. The Governor signed the following bills into law:
SF0141 SEA0071 Business entities-representation in detainer cases
SF0121 SEA0075 State funds - investments and distributions
HB0136 HEA0081 Inclusive ballot language
HB0231 HEA0083 College credit retention
HB0219 HEA0084 Investment funds committee-membership
HB0244 HEA0085 State investment administration
HB0253 HEA0089 Higher education-ban on funding for abortions
HB0159 HEA0091 Liquor manufacturer regulations
HB0254 HEA0094 Transportation computer system
HB0092 HEA0095 Revisor's bill
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session as well as the Governor's letters can be found on the Governor’s website.