CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon took action on 11 bills on Tuesday, March 30. The bills the the Governor signed into law are:
HB0004 HEA0019 Mental health professions practice act-amendments
HB0020 HEA0020 Driver's license requirements-visual acuity
HB0029 HEA0021 Burials for indigent persons
HB0033 HEA0022 Interference with public contracting
HB0046 HEA0023 Crime of bestiality
HB0069 HEA0024 Division of banking-fees
HB0086 HEA0025 Off-road recreational vehicles registration authorized
HB0087 HEA0026 Provider recruitment grant program
HB0111 HEA0027 Access to anatomical gifts and organ transplants
HB0118 HEA0028 Food freedom act amendments
HB0120 HEA0029 Hathaway Scholarships-success curriculum in middle school
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.