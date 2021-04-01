Governor Mark Gordon signing Bills (copy)
Governor Mark Gordon shared this photo of himself signing bills on his Facebook page on Feb. 9.

 Governor Mark Gordon Facebook Photo

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon took action on 11 bills on Tuesday, March 30. The bills the the Governor signed into law are: 

HB0004 HEA0019 Mental health professions practice act-amendments

HB0020 HEA0020 Driver's license requirements-visual acuity

HB0029 HEA0021 Burials for indigent persons

HB0033 HEA0022 Interference with public contracting

HB0046 HEA0023 Crime of bestiality

HB0069 HEA0024 Division of banking-fees

HB0086 HEA0025 Off-road recreational vehicles registration authorized

HB0087 HEA0026 Provider recruitment grant program

HB0111 HEA0027 Access to anatomical gifts and organ transplants

HB0118 HEA0028 Food freedom act amendments

HB0120 HEA0029 Hathaway Scholarships-success curriculum in middle school

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website. 

