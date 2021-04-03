Governor Gordon signing bills
Governor Mark Gordon shared this photo on Facebook on April 2 with the caption: "I was busy signing several pieces of legislation this afternoon. These included a bill allowing property owners to remove unenforceable racist covenants from real estate deeds, a bill to help bring Wyoming meat products into our schools, a bill that helps provide funding for hunting access, and a bill that gives the Attorney General more tools to protect Wyoming consumers from anticompetitive business practices."

 Governor Mark Gordon Facebook Photo

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon signed 35 bills into law recently and vetoed one. He took action on 25 bills on Thursday, April 1, and 11 bills on Friday, April 2. 

Among the bills signed into law on Thursday were two that the Governor "enthusiastically supported," according to a press release –  House Bill 58 and Senate File 116.

HB 58 allows the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources the flexibility to use more of their fees to offset recent budget reductions. State Parks saw a 36% increase in visitation last year and expects similar, higher visitation this year. The bill provides the agency with the ability to fund park maintenance and hire seasonal staff, improving the visitor experience, the Governor said.

SF 116 will help the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors operate more efficiently and increase engagement. Maximizing government efficiency was one of the goals highlighted by the Governor in his State of the State address and this piece of legislation furthers that goal, according to the press release.

The Governor also signed the following bills into law: 

SF0035 SEA0015 State budget department

SF0021 SEA0016 Judicial review of agency actions-permissible venues

SF0023 SEA0017 Public meetings-executive sessions for security plans

SF0119 SEA0018 Investment of state permanent funds

SF0079 SEA0020 Medicaid billing for school-based services

SF0072 SEA0021 Financial council and reporting-budget reductions

SF0062 SEA0022 Repealing sunset date for the office of consumer advocate

SF0040 SEA0023 Wyoming Money Transmitters Act-amendments

SF0039 SEA0024 Digital identity

SF0106 SEA0027 Transportation statutory amendments-1

SF0107 SEA0028 Transportation statutory amendments-2

SF0108 SEA0029 Career and technical education terminology

SF0110 SEA0030 Small claims procedures

SF0116 SEA0031 Wyoming business council directors-reduction

HB0054 HEA0030 Wyoming meat packing initiative

HB0058 HEA0031 State parks account-expenditure authority

HB0014 HEA0034 Rights of way along public ways-amendments

HB0021 HEA0035 Wyoming National Guard-preference for education

HB0076 HEA0037 Uniform statewide payment processing

HB0109 HEA0038 Local health officers-education requirements

HB0148 HEA0039 Fees paid to secretary of state-amendments

HB0064 HEA0040 Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act-extinguishing claims

HB0079 HEA0041 Subdivisions

HB0104 HEA0042 Uniform Trust Code-amendments

HB0217 HEA0044 Community health center and rural health clinic grants

HB0091 HEA0032 Removal of unenforceable property covenants

HB0057 HEA0033 Advance enrollment

HB0107 HEA0043 Retirement system-efficient disbursement method

HB0122 HEA0046 Hunting and fishing access-reliable funding

HB0052 HEA0047 Wyoming school protein enhancement project

SF0088 SEA0025 Ownership of fossils and artifacts

SF0074 SEA0026 Athletic trainer revisions

SF0124 SEA0032 Defending Wyoming business-trade and commerce amendments

HB0039 HEA0036 Optometrist practice act amendments

Governor Gordon vetoed one bill:

SF0093 SEA0019 WICHE repayment program-veterinary medicine students

The Governor's veto letter can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Me081_LRP0i4ZBPkIblrHtHF6GiuCLM6/view.

