Governor Gordon signing bills - COPY (copy)
Governor Mark Gordon shared this photo on Facebook on April 2.

 Governor Mark Gordon Facebook Photo

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon took action on 34 bills on Tuesday, April 6. The Governor signed the following bills into law:

HB0229 HEA0066 Livestock identification choice act

HB0207 HEA0067 Coal fired generation facility closures-litigation funding

HB0017 HEA0068 Range management at military training areas

HB0049 HEA0069 Agency fee revisions

HB0116 HEA0070 Concealed carry-residency requirement-2

HB0188 HEA0071 Irrigation and water conservancy district loans

HB0075 HEA0072 Voter identification

HJ0009 HEJR2 Local government investment in equities

HJ0011 HEJR3 State sovereignty impacted by federal actions

HB0150 HEA0074 State budgeting and expenditure authority

HB0007 HEA0075 Air ambulance membership organizations-regulation

HB0156 HEA0076 Alcoholic beverage permits

HB0190 HEA0077 Vehicle titles for nonresident owners

SF0083 SEA0047 Gillette community college district

SF0102 SEA0048 Unclaimed cooperative utility deposits and payments

SF0136 SEA0049 Public service commission considerations

SF0096 SEA0050 Homicide amendments

SF0078 SEA0051 Real estate appraisers-continuing education

SF0126 SEA0052 Real estate subdivisions-easement requirements

SF0139 SEA0053 Community based in-home services program

SF0111 SEA0055 School of energy resources budget submittal

SF0066 SEA0056 Slayer rule-amendments

SF0019 SEA0057 Public health emergencies-immunity amendments

SF0002 SEA0058 School facilities-project prioritization

SJ0003 SEJR1 Federal suspension and orders on oil and gas production

SF0025 SEA0059 Animal impound proceedings - bond and disposition

SF0058 SEA0060 Wyoming investment in nursing funding

SF0034 SEA0061 Born alive infant-means of care

SF0028 SEA0062 Motor vehicles-security interest perfection

SF0015 SEA0063 Temporary licensing and permitting authority-2

SF0112 SEA0064 Insurance discount for accident prevention training

SF0076 SEA0065 Broadband development program-amendments

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

SF0114 SEA0054 State land leases

A letter explaining the Governor’s veto of SF 114 can be found here.

The Governor exercised his line-item veto authority on the following bill:

HB0121 HEA0073 State funded capital construction

A letter explaining the Governor’s line-item vetoes of HB 121 can be found here.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session as well as the Governor's letters can be found on the Governor’s website. 

