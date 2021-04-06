CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon took action on 34 bills on Tuesday, April 6. The Governor signed the following bills into law:
HB0229 HEA0066 Livestock identification choice act
HB0207 HEA0067 Coal fired generation facility closures-litigation funding
HB0017 HEA0068 Range management at military training areas
HB0049 HEA0069 Agency fee revisions
HB0116 HEA0070 Concealed carry-residency requirement-2
HB0188 HEA0071 Irrigation and water conservancy district loans
HB0075 HEA0072 Voter identification
HJ0009 HEJR2 Local government investment in equities
HJ0011 HEJR3 State sovereignty impacted by federal actions
HB0150 HEA0074 State budgeting and expenditure authority
HB0007 HEA0075 Air ambulance membership organizations-regulation
HB0156 HEA0076 Alcoholic beverage permits
HB0190 HEA0077 Vehicle titles for nonresident owners
SF0083 SEA0047 Gillette community college district
SF0102 SEA0048 Unclaimed cooperative utility deposits and payments
SF0136 SEA0049 Public service commission considerations
SF0096 SEA0050 Homicide amendments
SF0078 SEA0051 Real estate appraisers-continuing education
SF0126 SEA0052 Real estate subdivisions-easement requirements
SF0139 SEA0053 Community based in-home services program
SF0111 SEA0055 School of energy resources budget submittal
SF0066 SEA0056 Slayer rule-amendments
SF0019 SEA0057 Public health emergencies-immunity amendments
SF0002 SEA0058 School facilities-project prioritization
SJ0003 SEJR1 Federal suspension and orders on oil and gas production
SF0025 SEA0059 Animal impound proceedings - bond and disposition
SF0058 SEA0060 Wyoming investment in nursing funding
SF0034 SEA0061 Born alive infant-means of care
SF0028 SEA0062 Motor vehicles-security interest perfection
SF0015 SEA0063 Temporary licensing and permitting authority-2
SF0112 SEA0064 Insurance discount for accident prevention training
SF0076 SEA0065 Broadband development program-amendments
The Governor vetoed the following bill:
SF0114 SEA0054 State land leases
A letter explaining the Governor’s veto of SF 114 can be found here.
The Governor exercised his line-item veto authority on the following bill:
HB0121 HEA0073 State funded capital construction
A letter explaining the Governor’s line-item vetoes of HB 121 can be found here.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session as well as the Governor's letters can be found on the Governor’s website.