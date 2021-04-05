Governor Mark Gordon signing Bills (copy)
Governor Mark Gordon shared this photo of himself signing bills on his Facebook page on Feb. 9.

 Governor Mark Gordon Facebook Photo

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon took action on 32 bills on Monday, April 5. The Governor signed the following bills into law:

HB0115 HEA0048 Big or trophy game animal-minimum hunting age

HB0144 HEA0049 Electric vehicle fee updates

HB0133 HEA0050 Online sports wagering

HB0112 HEA0051 Pioneer trapper license

HB0101 HEA0052 Elk feedground closings-requirements

HB0085 HEA0053 Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image

HB0068 HEA0054 Wyoming Statutory Foundation Act-amendments

HB0010 HEA0055 COVID-19 large business relief program

HB0038 HEA0056 Community behavioral health-priority populations

HB0073 HEA0057 Birth certificates-gestational agreements

HB0095 HEA0058 Game road kill

HB0102 HEA0059 Wyoming Preference Act of 1971-amendments

HB0041 HEA0060 Intrastate crowdfunding exemption-amendments

HB0043 HEA0061 Digital assets-amendments

HB0179 HEA0062 Optional municipal tax-election

HB0195 HEA0063 Wyoming medical review panel-repeal

HB0197 HEA0064 Connect Wyoming program-federal funding

HB0198 HEA0065 University water system

SF0117 SEA0033 Speech and hearing specialist licensing amendments

SF0148 SEA0034 Requirements relating to depositors-amendments

SF0047 SEA0036 Clinical laboratory regulation

SF0044 SEA0037 Solid waste cease and transfer program funding

SF0033 SEA0038 Physician assistants amendments

SF0013 SEA0039 Abandoned vehicles-towing service liens and titles

SF0155 SEA0040 Limiting firearm seizure and regulation during emergencies

SF0120 SEA0041 Investment of state non-permanent funds

SF0115 SEA0042 Education-pupil teacher contact time

SF0109 SEA0043 Board of dental examiners-amendments

SF0056 SEA0044 Wyoming gaming commission-modifications and corrections

SF0052 SEA0045 Insurance-mental health and substance use parity

SF0089 SEA0046 Public utility safety lights

The Governor allowed the following bill to go into law without his signature:

SF0050 SEA0035 COVID-19 business relief programs agriculture

A letter explaining the Governor’s action on SF 50 can be found here

The Governor also sent the Speaker of the House a letter on HB0198/SEA 0065 University Water System. which can be found here.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session as well as the Governor's letters can be found on the Governor’s website. 

