Weather Alert

...Gusty West Wind Returning Saturday Afternoon and Night... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Westerly wind gusting 40 to 50 mph with local gusts around 60 mph. * WHERE...Sweetwater County, south Lincoln County, South Pass, and the Green Mountains. * WHEN...Saturday afternoon and night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers of high profile vehicles should watch for strong crosswinds, especially over South Pass.