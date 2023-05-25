...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Lincoln and Sweetwater
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the week with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms,
especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists
in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the
Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around
8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly
steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the weekend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Wellspring Health Access in Casper is now open nearly a year after it was set on fire. This picture was taken in December 2022.
A grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to indict Lorna Green for allegedly setting fire to Wellspring Health Access, a Casper clinic offering abortions.
The grand jury found, “On or about May 25, 2022, in the District of Wyoming, the Defendant, Lorna Roxanne Green, maliciously damaged and destroyed, and attempted to damage and destroy, by means of a fire a building located at 918 East Second Street, Casper, Natrona County, Wyoming,” according to the indictment.
The federal arson charges are tied to Wellspring’s work with other states.
The grand jury’s finding goes on to say “building, contents and property were used in and affecting interstate commerce and were used in activities affecting interstate commerce.”
The history
The public first learned that Wellspring Health Access would offer abortions in late March 2022, prompting protests and threats, according to a statement filed in court.
Gov. Mark Gordon had already signed a “trigger bill” that would make most abortions illegal in Wyoming if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A May 2, leak from the high court gave early notice that justices planned to overturn the landmark case.
On May 25, someone broke into Wellspring Health Access and lit it on fire, causing an estimated $290,000 in damage and delaying the opening until April 2 of this year.
Images of the arsonist were captured on multiple cameras, but it took law enforcement nearly a year to arrest a suspect. The perpetrator’s use of a facemask and a limited initial release of images to the public possibly contributed to the delay.
On March 3, the Casper Police Department announced that an anonymous resident added $10,000 to the standing $5,000 reward for anyone providing evidence leading to an arrest. Police also released a new image that wasn’t in initial online posts. Tipsters soon tied the images to Green because of distinctive features like a hairline.
“Many tips referenced Green by name and and stated they believed her face, hairline and clothing were similar to the subject’s,” according to an agent’s sworn statement.
It’s not clear yet whether any of the rewards have been paid.
Green confessed to police on March 21, according to a sworn statement from a Special Agent Matthew Wright with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“When asked if she was the person depicted at the scene [of the arson], Green stated she was,” the statement says.
“During the interview, Green shared that she read news reports about the clinic opening. Green knew the clinic was going to offer abortion services. Green stated she did not like abortion and was having nightmares which she attributed to her anxiety about the abortion clinic, so she decided to burn the building.”
The consequences
If convicted, Green faces up to $250,000 in fines and five to 20 years in prison. Had the fire injured someone — either a first responder or by spreading to neighboring buildings — she could have faced between seven and 40 years behind bars.
Court filings estimate a trial over this case would take between one and five days.
What’s next?
A summons has been issued to Green for an initial appearance and arraignment on June 2 in Cheyenne before Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin.
That’s the same day as a hearing in Jackson to determine whether proposed intervenors — including the Secretary of State and lawmakers — will be allowed to intervene in the lawsuit challenging the state’s abortion bans.
Wellspring Health Access is a plaintiff in that case, suing to keep abortion legal in Wyoming.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.