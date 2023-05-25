Abortion

Wellspring Health Access in Casper is now open nearly a year after it was set on fire. This picture was taken in December 2022. 

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

A grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to indict Lorna Green for allegedly setting fire to Wellspring Health Access, a Casper clinic offering abortions.

The grand jury found, “On or about May 25, 2022, in the District of Wyoming, the Defendant, Lorna Roxanne Green, maliciously damaged and destroyed, and attempted to damage and destroy, by means of a fire a building located at 918 East Second Street, Casper, Natrona County, Wyoming,” according to the indictment.

