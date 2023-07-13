Wyoming USA

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his counterparts in five other states say they support a congressional investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Gray was joined by secretaries of state from West Virginia, Missouri, Ohio, Arkansas and Louisiana in issuing a letter addressed to members of Congress supporting a “continued investigation into the now-debunked public statement by 51 intelligence officials discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story as ‘Russian disinformation’ in the weeks preceding the 2020 election.”

comments powered by Disqus