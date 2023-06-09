Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

WORLAND — U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman paid a visit to Washakie County Republicans for her “quarterly report” during their Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, June 3 at Green Hills Golf Course in Worland.

She spoke strongly in favor of parental rights measures and border security and expressed her views on a variety of other issues.

