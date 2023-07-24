Mikey

Mikey Castillon celebrates her first send of the day at the 2023 International Climbers’ Festival limestone rodeo competition July 15 at the Wild Iris climbing area. 

 Photo by Carl Cote/ICF/wyotoday

It was 1994 in central Wyoming and a small crew of climbers had discovered something special. Crags of prime pocketed dolomite — a type of rock well-suited for their sport — jutted skyward near Lander in abundance.

The climbers had spent a few years climbing and developing routes at an area atop Limestone Mountain known as Wild Iris and in nearby Sinks Canyon. Amy Skinner, one of those Wild Iris pioneers, said she and her friends wanted to establish more than just climbs. The community of Lander was always welcoming, she said, but back then, people had questions about this climbing business: What were the climbers up to, exactly?

