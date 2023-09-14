WNE Wyoming

CHEYENNE — The owner of Natural Wellness CBD, a local store that’s produced and sold hemp products in Cheyenne since 2019, said a new bill draft threatens to shut down her business.

Since Rachelle Tabor opened the doors of the business on East 20th Street nearly five years ago, she said her hemp products have been used by customers to treat opioid and narcotic addiction, offer pain relief, and alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus