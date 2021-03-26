SHERIDAN — Leaders from Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming met with Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday to continue discussions about the Wyoming Innovation Network, which was first announced in January.
WIN aims to modernize and refocus the state’s higher education system through collaboration, primarily among the seven community college districts and the university.
Efforts are expected to include supporting and training entrepreneurs, developing corporate partnerships and additional collaboration in areas such as software engineering, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and tourism.
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees President Deb Wendtland emphasized the need for the partnership, while others who spoke Wednesday recalled instances when UW was less than supportive of local education efforts.
Moving forward, though, UW President Ed Seidel said the idea behind WIN is to create collaborative efforts among the schools that stretch beyond the transfer of credits. That could include new degree programs and the creation of innovation hubs at each community college district, he said.
What those would look like though, was not clear, as the initiative is just getting off the ground. One new degree program will likely focus on software engineering and development and could include partnerships with corporations that allow students to get hands-on experience while attending school.
Northern Wyoming Community College District computer science instructor Mark Thoney could play a significant role in helping to develop the new degree program. Thoney has spent more than 20 years working within the technology industry as a systems integrator. He has also served as a consultant for IBM Global Services.
Gordon acknowledged the state has a much more transitional workforce than ever before, with more nontraditional college students returning to the classroom to gain new skills.
“If I look at one community here in the country that has more going on, it’s this community…” Gordon said, calling Sheridan the bellwether of what the state can be.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said the WIN initiative could help change the economic fortunes of the state, foster economic development and encourage diversity beyond the mineral extraction industries. That theme has been one residents of the state have discussed for decades, though, and only time will show whether the efforts of WIN will help move those goals forward.
Tribley said a number of meetings have already taken place around the WIN initiative, including conversations among working groups focused on degree programming, budgets and the structure of how the higher education institutions will work together.
“One of the main deliverables is to ensure we’re utilizing our higher education resources in the most efficient and best manner possible,” Tribley said.
Tribley, Gordon and Seidel spoke during a luncheon hosted at Sheridan College with local school board members and representatives from other organizations invested in education.
Roy Garber, president of the Whitney Benefits board, said he hopes the WIN initiative helps residents in the state address the pace of change occurring in economies across the globe.
“The future is coming at us at warp speed,” Garber said, noting the need for academia to move more quickly. “If we can’t do it right in Wyoming, I don’t know where you can.”
The blueprint for the WIN initiative is still being developed, but how robust the initiative can be will depend some on the availability of resources. Gordon has asked the Legislature to reverse the step three budget cuts in order to invest in WIN, according to Michael Pearlman, the governor’s director of communications.