CHEYENNE — House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, announced Wednesday that he will dismiss the complaints against an Albany County lawmaker related to social media posts she made almost two weeks ago.

Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, has faced criticism and national attention for a post she made March 31 on her Facebook and Instagram pages depicting “an older woman holding at her hip a scoped black rifle with an external magazine,” and the words “Auntie Fa Says Protect Trans Folks Against Fascists & Bigots!”

