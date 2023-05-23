Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

CASPER — More Wyoming homeowners than ever now qualify for a federally funded program for people struggling to pay housing costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund, managed by the Wyoming Department of Family Services, provides up to $17,000 in relief for qualifying homeowners. The money can be used to cover things like delinquent mortgage payments, overdue utilities bills, property taxes — and as of this spring, up to three months of forward mortgage payments.

