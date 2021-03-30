Rep. Jerry Obermueller (right), R-Casper, and Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, listen to Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, during a House Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee meeting Tuesday, March 30, 2021, inside the state Capitol. The committee was considering SF 73, which authorizes a long-term plan to establish a tolling program for Interstate 80. The committee tabled the bill indefinitely.