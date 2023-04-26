CHEYENNE — Legislators will consider how to support the Internet Crimes Against Children task force during the interim session following reports of it being understaffed and amid a spike in cyber tips.
Members of the Joint Judiciary Committee were informed of these challenges Monday by Chris McDonald, special agent and commander of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s ICAC task force. He said the unit is made up of six agents spread out across three regional units, fielding hundreds of reports a year, and there has been a strain on resources attempting to handle every case.
McDonald came onto the task force in 2018, and he said there were 199 cyber tips traced to Wyoming that year.Those tips are reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for suspected child pornography and sexual assault material on social media servers — spanning platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.
In 2022, the number of tips rose to 792.
“As a unit, we received about 66 tips per month,” he said. “Another way to think about that is if you had 66, say, highway interdictions in a month, it would overwhelm the best unit.”
McDonald described responding to the tips as a call to service and reactive cases, similar to one a patrol officer might get on the street. Even though agents are not able to respond to every tip, and it doesn’t always lead to an official investigation, all tips must be vetted.
But the task force isn’t only responsible for handling cyber tips.
The commander said the unit is attempting to balance reactive and proactive responsibilities, and it’s difficult to deprioritize the cyber tip cases when it’s a “productive case.”
“When we talk about production, what would come to mind most recently is cases where individuals in the state of Wyoming are sexually assaulting children, videotaping or taking photographs of that, and then sending or trading that material with others that are like-minded,” he said. “Those are the cases that we work on a daily basis.Those are difficult when you work with cyber tips, even if it’s just a one-file cyber tip.”
He said they don’t want to put those down in order to conduct a more proactive stakeout or work an undercover case. He said there are challenges to chatting with suspected criminals, because there is a chance they never come forward, request to meet in person or violate a law outright.
“Both of those cases are vastly important, they’re just different,” he said. “Ideally, I think as a unit, we’d love to do both. Just with 792 reactive cases and six folks doing it, it’s just really difficult to do that at this point.”
McDonald noted later in the committee meeting that the forensic investigator for the unit isn’t only overseeing ICAC cases.They are responsible for cases such as homicides and robberies and confirmed it can “divert their attention from one topic to the other.”
Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, probed at the reason for the huge increase in cyber tips and how to remedy the possible staffing issue.
McDonald said there was a brief assumption that it was connected to the number of individuals, both children and adults, at home with access to the internet throughout the pandemic. But he said the additional 40% increase in 2022 led to a more complicated answer, which includes the development of artificial intelligence and photo DNA, as well as better ability to scrub servers to identify more cyber tips.
“It’s a more reporting situation, as well as more access,” he said. “And that reporting continues.”
The answer to addressing how the unit was spread thin was just as multi-faceted.
Although they leverage their federal partnerships, such as with Homeland Security Investigations, as well as state law enforcement partners, they must face financial compensation setbacks and competition in the field.The state funds task force officer positions, and the appropriation has remained at $42,000 a year since the program was funded.
He said that amount doesn’t cover the officer’s salary, and it has been hard to get agencies to give them a task force officer for that amount of money.There is also the cost of overtime and a vehicle for the officer to take into consideration.
The rest of the ICAC budget is federally funded and almost entirely for forensic equipment.
McDonald said agents will always do their very best with whatever resources are available, and they’ve doubled the number of arrests since 2010. His unit was also recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for identifying and saving more live victims than in the prior five years combined, including the 28 victims last year who were Wyoming children.
Lawmakers thanked the commander for the work the unit continues to accomplish and said they expect there will be further discussions on addressing these kinds of crimes. This doesn’t just mean putting additional funding toward the ICAC task force, but it may mean developing legislation similar to other states, such as a higher minimum mandatory sentences for second convictions or clearly defined violations when it comes to computer- generated and animated pornographic material.
Joint Judiciary Committee co-Chairman Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said there are many nefarious ways to put an identity out there, and he hopes the unit will consider any recommendations they have to fill the gaps before the committee’s next meeting.