GILLETTE (AP) — The constant humming of four collective chainsaws caused quite the commotion along the Third Street Plaza in Gillette.
Families all dressed in festive attire themed for the upcoming Christmas holiday couldn't resist altering their routes while making the rounds for the annual Downtown Holiday Ice Fest.
What they were met with when rounding the corner at the edge of the plaza were four talented creators carving Christmas conceptions before their very eyes in real time.
If you've been to an ice carving event over the previous years, it's likely you would remember many of the faces. They come back year after year, and have developed quite the reputation.
"I think they consider us the Gillette carving club," longtime ice sculptor Lisa Stedman said with a laugh.
Stedman was busy carving a seahorse throughout the afternoon of Dec. 5, the Gillette News Record reported.
"If it doesn't work out, it's a glorified chess piece," she said.
Jason Schriner remained focused as his hammer tapped away at the end of a chisel as he carved the face of the man himself, Santa Claus, out of the solid chunk of ice in a concave design. Schriner returned for his fourth year, taking the opportunity to show the community his passion for sculpting.
For fellow carver Brandon Guffey, coming out to carve before a live audience is his way of giving back to a community that has done so much for him over the years.
"Gillette came together for me when I got hurt two years ago, so this is my way of paying the favor back," Guffey said. "And, I just like art. I love art."
For Stedman, the real joy with the event comes from seeing the children's reactions to the artwork.
"It's really cool for the kids to walk up," she said. "They have the imagination and know the shape. I think that's the best part. The kids get so excited about it."
Fellow carver Mitch Benson couldn't agree more. He wishes an ice carving contest was around when he was a child. That's what keeps him coming back to participate, he said.
From fish to an eagle and this year, a snowman, Benson doesn't practice honing his chainsaw carving skills outside of the competition.
"This is kind of a once-a-year thing for me," he said. "I kind of have a knack for art, so if I put my mind to it, I can do it."
His technique paid off. Benson won first place this year for his snowman. Schriner was given second place and Stedman's seahorse took third following a round of judging.