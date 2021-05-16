CASPER — Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming will host their annual conference on Sept. 10-11 at the Clarion in Casper.
Larry Bentley, Ellie Cushman and Taylor Haynes will host the Friday morning forum. Friday afternoon, Bill Bullard and Karina Jones will speak on behalf of R-Calf regarding several national events that affect ranchers in Wyoming.
Jones ranches with her husband, Marty, and three daughters near Broken Bow, Nebraska. Growing up in western Nebraska, with roots also in southwest South Dakota, her passions are the cattle industry and raising children. Watching the cattle industry go the path that it has gone, she became more active and outspoken on industry issues, she was asked to join R-CALF staff in September 2019 as the Checkoff Petition campaign manager. That position transcended into her current role as full time field director for R-CALF USA.
Marti Halverson will give a legislative update. She came from Philadelphia to Star Valley 25 years ago. She is active in politics and jumped right into the Wyoming political scene. In 2012, she was elected to represent HD22 in the state House of Representatives, and to represent the Wyoming Republican Party on the Republican National Committee.
Dennis Hermesch, DVM, MS of Mountain Vet Supply, Fort Collins, will present “Modified Live Vaccines or Killed, which is better and why?” on Friday and “Beef Calf Disease Management”, Saturday morning. Hermesch practiced in Nebraska for 26 years and has taught variations on these programs in the 80s.
After the banquet, Daron Little will provide some musical entertainment to close Friday’s events. Little is a working ranch cowboy for the TA ranch in South East Wyoming. His award-winning music celebrates the ranch cowboy and American Horseback culture. He has made appearances on RFD-TV, the Cowboy Channel and the WRCA World Championship Rodeo as well as most notable Cowboy Poetry and Music Gatherings.
Lucy Pauley from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture will speak Saturday morning. Pauley is the coordinator of the Wyoming Agriculture and Natural Resource Mediation Program. The program provides mediation and other alternative dispute resolution services to individuals and organizations. She grew up in Cheyenne and Rawlins and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science in animal science and a Master’s Degree in public administration. She has worker for the Department of Agriculture since 1996.
For Wyoming ranchers to have a voice on issues Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming will fight for in the next year, attend the annual business meeting, Saturday afternoon.
For more information contact Joyce Menke, Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming annual meeting chairman at joymenke@gmail.com.