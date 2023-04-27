State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — Members of Better Together, Braver Angels of Laramie County, Love & Compassion and other local organizations gathered at Laramie County Community College on Tuesday to hear about the U.S. Department of Justice’s goal to encourage hate-crime reporting in Wyoming.

The gathering was a preliminary meeting to learn more about the United Against Hate Initiative, a federal program in the process of holding events in all 50 states to educate residents on their First Amendment rights, what constitutes a hate crime and how to report a hate crime to your local federal office.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus