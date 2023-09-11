WNE Capitol

CHEYENNE — Wyoming state legislators criticized an initiative to reduce property taxation for homeowners by 50%, arguing the bill’s passage would ultimately strip state funding for public schools.

The proposed initiative, formally dubbed the “People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Property Exemption,” was conditionally certified by Secretary of State Chuck Gray at the end of last month.

