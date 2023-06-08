Grand Teton National Park USA Wyoming autumn

JACKSON — The Jackson Town Council will spend $184,800 to purchase and install 30 surveillance cameras around town to monitor license plates, despite concerns about how that data might be used.

Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson voted against installing the license plate readers because the data could be subject to public records requests. While the tools could be “a big time-saver” for the Jackson Police Department, the mayor said, when the government collects data it can become public.

