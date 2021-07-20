Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Increasing thunderstorm activity and above normal temperatures will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...283...285. In North Central WY Fire Zones...275...276...281...282...287. In Southwest WY Fire Zone....279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Johnson...Park Washakie. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms will become more common through the afternoon and continue until around sunset. Any lightning activity could lead to new fire starts. Fuels are very dry and little rain has fallen over the past few weeks at many locations. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with mainly 70s in the mountains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&