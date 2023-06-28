JACKSON — The next time the Jackson Town Council holds a regular meeting, Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson will read a land acknowledgement statement right after the Pledge of Allegiance.
The council voted unanimously Monday to add the statement to the opening of its twice-monthly evening meetings and to commit to other actions to build relationships with tribes.
The statement recognizes that the land where Town Hall now sits “is the ancestral homeland of the Mountain Shoshone People who stewarded it for thousands of years and that many other tribes also lived upon and cared for this area including the Bannock, Blackfoot, Crow, Eastern Shoshone, Gros Ventre, Nez Perce, Northern Arapaho tribes, and others.”
Language for the statement came from the town’s Equity Task Force, which worked with the Wind River Community Alliance to craft it.
“We are trying to accomplish recognition, that’s what acknowledging is, and making it something that happens very regularly,” said Susan Scarlata, the town’s community engagement specialist.
Councilors will have the chance to alter the statement as they receive more feedback on it. Councilor Jim Rooks had some suggestions for expanding the statement to specifically name the Tukudika, or Sheep Eater, Indians, which were a band of Mountain Shoshone that lived for thousands of years in the area before being forcibly removed. He also had a few other wordsmithing changes but ultimately decided to vote for the original draft as proposed.
Councilor Jonathan Schechter said he would have liked to have more time to mull the wording and get feedback. He read a land acknowledgement statement at his “22 in 21: Jackson Hole in the 21st Century” conference last October and got mixed feedback, positive and negative, he said.
But Kate Jensen, executive director and founder of the Wind River Community Alliance, urged the council to take action. Many non-native people are afraid of saying and doing the wrong thing, she said. But that leads to inaction, which is worse.
“It is not perfect, and that is wonderful because it invites this complicated discussion,” she told councilors. “It invites reaching out to native people to ask for their input, which we absolutely as a community should do.”
Jensen also called the move long overdue and emphasized that the statement was not too long.
“The length of time I would say is short, considering that we had a genocide, which makes everyone very uncomfortable, that we have not acknowledged as a nation.”
What’s more, she stressed: “The pause is important. Millions of people, and hundreds and hundreds of tribes, are gone.”
When Morton Levinson read the statement aloud as a trial run, it took about one minute.
The council also approved other actions, including hosting more workshops with Cherokee Brown, an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, for town staff and councilors. In April, the town hosted one of Brown’s “Mending Relationships'' workshops.
“It was a powerful, experiential workshop that builds understanding about indigenous peoples’ lived experience,” states a town staff report.
The council also agreed to travel to the Wind River Reservation to meet with tribal members, to host Patti Baldes’ buffalo art on the Town Hall lawn this year and to reconsider and potentially update the land acknowledgement language on a regular basis.
“I just want to be very clear that I view that list of commitments to be very short and easily accomplishable,” Rooks said. “I would look towards a radically expanded list in months or years to come.”
Councilor Jessica Sell Chambers also wanted to see more actions. She said she had heard from local indigenous community members that flying flags — whether a pride flag, tribal flag or U.S. flag — would be meaningful.
“That’s really important to everybody,” she said. “So would it be possible to look at flying flags as well, as an additional continued action?”
Councilors didn’t formally add that to the list but some fellow councilors expressed interest in looking into it.
Marcela Badillo was one of three Equity Task Force members presenting the proposal to the council.
“To me it’s very important to teach to my kids, we build our community not with just white people, not just with immigrant people, but with tribespeople as well,” she told councilors. Building relationships with diverse groups strengthens the community, she said.
The town conducted an equity and inclusion survey, which found that 70% of nearly 700 community members surveyed felt that equity work was something they wanted their government and community to invest in, according to a town staff report.
Still, Jensen warned council members to brace themselves for what might be some challenging reactions to their decisions. “The town council voting to do this work is brave,” she said. “You are putting yourselves out there.”
Still, she added: “We have to be able to say and do the wrong thing and be humble and sit at the table and have the very difficult conversation of doing it. It is going to be part of the process. There is no way to avoid it.”
This story was published on June 28, 2023.