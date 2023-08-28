Artemis Langford

Artemis Langford poses for a portrait in August 2023. 

 Photo by Niki Chan Wylie/WyoFile

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a civil lawsuit against Kappa Kappa Gamma and the first openly transgender woman to join a sorority at the University of Wyoming.

In a 41–page decision, U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson concluded that the plaintiffs in the case failed to adequately state a claim against Artemis Langford and her sorority.

