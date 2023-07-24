Grand Teton National Park USA Wyoming autumn

JACKSON — The next hearing in the case challenging two Wyoming abortion bans has been set for July 31. Abortion access advocates requested the hearing to hash out how much evidence can be introduced in the case to address claims like lawmakers’ intent in passing the bans.

Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens set the hearing date and ultimately will determine how narrowly to limit what evidence can be introduced in court. Owens has halted both bans from taking effect while the case plays out in court.

