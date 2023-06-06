"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CODY — The Minnesota woman charged in a fatal car accident that led to the death of local Dominic Gibson has been found not guilty of homicide by vehicle in a June 1 decision issued by Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah.

“The court, through this decision, does not minimize the consequences of the defendant’s actions,” Darrah said. “[But] the failure to yield, standing alone, however, does not warrant a conviction.”

