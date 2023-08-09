JACKSON — The state must clarify two abortion laws, a Teton County judge ruled last week.

The order comes after the state refused to respond to a series of questions regarding the medical literature physicians can rely on, the religious motivation behind the abortion laws, and how the statutes further specific governmental interests.

