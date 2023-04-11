‘Just trying to get through it’: Ranchers deal with unending winter storms

Dustin Taylor and Bruce Bolli trail calves on Taylor’s Meeteetse ranch.  

 Photo by McKenzy Ellisen

CODY — As the snow falls in thick sheets turning Meeteetse into God’s personal snow globe, rancher Barry Zeller watches his son mounted on a horse drag a load of frozen calf carcasses piled on top of a sled through the frozen, white landscape.

“The snow has been never-ending this year. It’s come in December, and it’s stayed all winter,” Zeller said. “Calving this time of year is pretty tough. We try to make every one of them live because every one of them is a paycheck, but it’s been a struggle.”

