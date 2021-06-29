CHEYENNE — Kate Fox will become the Wyoming Supreme Court’s second woman chief justice on July 1.
She was selected by her fellow justices to replace Chief Justice Mike Davis when his term as chief comes to an end on June 30. Before Davis, Marilyn Kite served as chief justice from July 1, 2010 until June 30, 2014.
Justice Fox received both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming with honor. She was in private practice with the Sheridan and Cheyenne law firm Davis and Cannon, L.L.P. from 1990 until 2014. Before that, she served one year as a law clerk to Federal District Judge Clarence A. Brimmer. She was appointed to the Supreme Court by Governor Matt Mead and took office in January of 2014.
“Kate Fox is extremely well-prepared to assume the role of chief justice,” Davis said. “She has voluntarily served as what most states would characterize as a deputy chief justice for the past three years, and she thoroughly understands all levels of the judicial branch and the challenges it faces. She helped carry the burden (often the brunt of it) of helping to guide the branch through the ongoing economic crisis and the pandemic which threatened to cripple our court system but did not. She has done all this while maintaining the highest standards and scholarship in disposing of the appeals that come before the Supreme Court. The judicial branch will have an excellent leader in Justice Fox as it grapples with the unrelenting challenges it will face in the future.”
Justice Fox said, “I am deeply honored to have been entrusted with the duties of Chief Justice, and I look forward to serving the people of the great State of Wyoming in that capacity.”