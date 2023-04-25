State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CODY — “She didn’t do it. I know she didn’t do it. I just know she did not do it,” Moshe Williams said about Carolyn Aune in an April 1, 2021, jail call with his sister, which was presented to jurors on the fourth day of Aune’s murder trial last week.

Both Aune and Williams were arrested on March 31, 2021, on aggravated child abuse charges, following 2- year-old Paisleigh Williams’ admittance to the ER on March 27. Murder charges were added after Paisleigh passed away on April 4, 2021.

