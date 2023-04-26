Rep. Karlee Provenza

Rep. Karlee Provenza (D-Laramie) at the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 general session. 

 Megan Lee Johnson/WyoFile

Rep. Karlee Provenza (D-Laramie) drew national attention, multiple formal complaints and at least one call for her ouster from committee assignments in early April for a controversial social media post.

The high-profile dust-up, and Speaker of the House Albert Sommers’ (R-Pinedale) decision not to punish the progressive, second-term lawmaker for a post some perceived as threatening, have intensified interest in what otherwise promised to be one the Legislature’s more obscure off-season assignments: Redrawing the boundaries of acceptable lawmaker conduct and reexamining the process for handling ethics complaints and other grievances.   

Tags

comments powered by Disqus