Forrest Fenn sits in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on March 22, 2013. A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of the New Mexico antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a U.S. complaint filed last week. He claims the late Forrest Fenn deprived him of the riches by moving the treasure chest after he solved a riddle that would lead him to the loot.