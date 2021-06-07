ROCK SPRINGS — Jennifer Ford will share her 360-Degree Marketing System to manage social media, email marketing, and website optimization during the next free webinar offered by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network.
The webinar is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10. Registration is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4613256535988441101.
For Wyoming businesses to capture the new, permanent shift to a more digital-store front shopping experience, they need a plan for regular communication with their customers and potential customers, according to the webinar description. Ford has used the signature 360-Degree Marketing System to help businesses in all industries, and businesses of all sizes grow.
Ford has spent more than 15 years working with businesses and nonprofits to get them on track and profitable. She founded Frederick Mountain Group in 2011 to bring small and mid-sized companies real business development solutions and the expertise to implement those solutions. Her goal is to help people define the challenges facing their businesses, organize a strategy for tackling those issues in order of priority, and implement them so organizations can see results.
Find out more at www.wyomingsbdc.org/training.