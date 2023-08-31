State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

CASPER — Wyoming’s next legislative session will likely see a slate of bills that aim to improve transparency around campaign spending and tighten voter residency requirements.

The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee considered on Thursday its first crop of election-related bill drafts — and one resolution — for the upcoming session. The proposed legislation attempts to address concerns ranging from the influence of private money in campaigns and elections to the question of how long someone should be required to live in Wyoming before he or she can vote in the state’s elections.

