CHEYENNE — A bill sponsored by Wyoming legislators could give local prosecutors criminal jurisdiction over juvenile crimes committed on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, as well as other cases engaged by non-military personnel.

Wyoming legislators on the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted unanimously Friday to sponsor the Military Installations-Concurrent Jurisdiction bill, which would allow the Department of Defense to hand over non-military criminal cases committed “within the limits of the United States military reservations” to state prosecutors. Listed military reservations included F.E. Warren AFB, Fort Washakie, Camp Sheridan, Camp Pilot Butte and the U.S. powder depot at Cheyenne.

