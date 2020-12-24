LOVELL — A Lovell man remains in critical condition after being shot multiple times inside a Nevada Avenue apartment complex.
Lovell resident Brennan Hodges, 27, has been arraigned on one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery and one count of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the shooting victim was James Lennox, 32, also of Lovell.
Lovell police officers were called to the scene at 12:24 a.m by the victim’s wife, according to the affidavit. Once they arrived on the scene, Lennox told the responding officer that he had been shot numerous times in the stomach and arm. Both Lennox and his wife identified Hodges as the shooter.
Lennox and Hodges’ alleged confrontation occurred after Lennox heard Hodges banging on his door and went to answer it. Lovell Police Chief Dan Laffin said a brief conversation between the suspect and the victim ensued, followed by several fired shots. Hodges allegedly fled the scene following the shooting.
According to the affidavit, nine 9mm shell casings were found in the hallway following the shooting, as well as four bullets. Laffin confirmed that the shell-casings and bullets all belonged to the same caliber weapon.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
According to Laffin, North Big Horn Hospital EMT Steven Hecker heard the call come in over the radio and responded to the scene within minutes unprompted. His quick response proved to be life-saving, Laffin said. Lennox was transported by EMS to North Big Horn Hospital and was quickly life-flighted to Billings for emergency care.
According to Laffin, he remains in intensive care.
After securing the scene and the transport of Lennox, officers notified local law enforcement agencies about Hodges and contacted AT& T to locate Hodges through his cell phone signal.
AT& T notified officers that Hodges was in Park County. Park County deputies located the defendant and arrested him.
Officers are currently working with both the victim’s family and Hodges’ wife, according to Laffin. The case remains under active investigation.