Wyoming USA
SHERIDAN — Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyoming, recently discussed the bill that suspended the U.S. debt ceiling and what it’s like to navigate a hostile political environment.

Barrasso and Lummis, who both voted against the bill, spoke about it during a visit to Sheridan last week. U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, also voted against the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

