Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN SWEETWATER COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT... At 116 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fontenelle to 8 miles northwest of Granger. Movement was east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Fontenelle around 120 PM MDT. Granger around 145 PM MDT.