CODY — The California man who told law enforcement last year he was hallucinating while driving and was arrested for battery and property destruction at the Powell Valley Hospital was found competent on May 17 to stand trial.

Hans Boelsterli, 27, will now face a jury trial in July on charges alleging he assaulted an EMT by punching him in the face and destroyed hospital property by breaking a desk drawer and putting a hole in a hospital wall, the affidavit said.

