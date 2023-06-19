Montefusco

Scott Montefusco, a retired Marine Corps captain, was in town last week for his Great American Road Trip — a cross-country drive from San Francisco to New York to raise funds and awareness for veterans. He is pictured with Kemmerer Police officer Ryan Popp and Diamondville Police Chief Jeff Kolata. 

 Courtesy photo

KEMMERER — Cpt. Scott Montefusco is driving down the road in a restored 1952 Korean War Willys Jeep, with a picture of Horatio Nelson Jackson — the first person to travel across the United States in an automobile — taped to the dashboard. He is wearing a jet-helmet and throwing out the occasional “Woohoo!”

He told the Gazette that he refuses to put the windshield up, no matter what the weather throws his way. He compares the experience to a scene in “Forrest Gump” where Lt. Dan braves the storm from the mast of the boat, screaming his defiance to defeat.

