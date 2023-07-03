"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CASPER —- A couple of weeks before Acacia Colvin’s 20th birthday, Luke Thomas Young “emptied the remainder of an entire clip in her,” leaving her to die on the side of a highway, and her two young sons motherless.

“She was with me on her birthday, but in an urn,” Colvin’s mother said in Natrona County District Court.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus